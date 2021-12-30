Worker killed in Grain Valley trench collapse identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man killed when a plumbing trench collapsed in Grain Valley Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Jackson County Medical Examiner, 47-year-old Jeremiah Brown was killed when a trench he was working in caved in.

The incident happened around noon in the 600 block of Southwest Hillsdale Drive.

Crews switched the operation from rescue to recovery after around a half hour. Brown's body was recovered around 7:30 p.m.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse.

Brown worked for Preferred Plumbing Inc. out of Kingsville, Missouri, and was working to install plumbing lines for homes under construction.

He was inside of a 10-foot trench completing the work.

OSHA will look at whether proper safety measures were used. The investigation could take up to six months. The company had no prior OSHA investigations.

