Workers at Kansas City’s Main Street Starbucks vote to unionize

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at the Starbucks store at 41st and Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, voted Wednesday morning to unionize.

The store is the second store in Missouri - both in the Kansas City area - to vote to join the Workers United/SEIU. Last month , workers at the Independence store located at 18710 E. 39th St. became the first Starbucks location in Missouri to unionize.

At least two other Starbucks stores in the Kansas City area have also started unionization efforts in 2022.

Earlier this month , workers at the Starbucks store on the County Club Plaza voted on if to unionize. A total of 21 ballots were received, with nine employees voting in favor and nine against. The remaining three ballots were entered into a challenge process.

Because the three challenged ballots could flip the outcome of the unionization vote, a National Labor Relations Board spokesperson said the NLRB’s regional director based in St Louis will decide which, if any, of the challenged ballots should be opened and counted. The timeline for review wasn’t immediately available.

The Overland Park store located near W. 75th Street and Interstate 35 voted 6-1 to unionize in a vote on April 8, though those results were objected to by Starbucks attorneys.

