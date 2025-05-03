Workers Rally in Support of Proposition A Supreme Court win on International Workers Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Saturday, workers, politicians, and faith-based leaders gathered to rally in support of Proposition A, coinciding with International Workers Day.

The event celebrated recent victories for labor rights in Missouri.

Chants of “When we fight, we win!” resonated through the crowd as participants celebrated the upholding of the minimum wage increase and the expansion of paid sick leave.

“I’m feeling inspired," said Terrance Wise, a leader with Standup KC and the Missouri workers center. "Days like today we have to celebrate not only where we’ve been but what we’ve won.”

The rally was a celebration of the Supreme Court ruling earlier in the week that validated the results of the November election, which had approved the Prop A measures.

“We won in Democratic districts, Republican districts, suburbs, rural communities, and cities,” Wise emphasized during his speech.

Despite the favorable ruling, advocates remain vigilant against ongoing challenges by groups against the decision who say this will impact small businesses and consumers.

“Not only do you have to fight to win victories like we did in November, you have to fight to keep them,” Wise said. “Even though we won at the Supreme Court, the other side is not going to stop strategizing how to take away our victories.”

Richard Eiker, a fast food worker and member of Standup KC, echoed this concern, stating, “The fight isn’t over yet. There are still efforts underway to appeal or reverse the decision even now.”

The rally drew hundreds of supporters, including state senators who expressed solidarity with the workers.

“They want to stop us, they want to silence us, they want us all just to go home" said17th Senatorial District Maggie Nurrenbern. "But you know what? We’re going to stand up and fight back,” a senator declared to the enthusiastic crowd.

Wise also highlighted the diverse representation at the event.

“People coming together from all different backgrounds—foreign-born, native-born, gay, straight, rich, poor, union, and nonunion—bring that ideal reality of what America looks like to life.”

The new paid sick leave policy went into effect on May 1, marking another step forward in workers' rights in Missouri.

