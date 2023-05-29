World War I Museum and Memorial prepares for Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, will host several events Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.

The museum’s vice president of education and interpretation said the organization’s goal is to remind the community the reasons behind the holiday.

“This is a moment each of us can just slow down and appreciate and recognize their courage, their honor, their patriotism and truly on this day, their sacrifice and the sacrifices of their families,” Lora Vogt explained.

Here’s a list of events at the museum:

