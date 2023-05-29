World War I Museum and Memorial prepares for Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, will host several events Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.
The museum’s vice president of education and interpretation said the organization’s goal is to remind the community the reasons behind the holiday.
“This is a moment each of us can just slow down and appreciate and recognize their courage, their honor, their patriotism and truly on this day, their sacrifice and the sacrifices of their families,” Lora Vogt explained.
Here’s a list of events at the museum:
- 9 a.m. — Museum opens with free admission fort veterans and active-duty military. Civilians can enter the museum for half-price.
- 10 a.m. — A Memorial Day ceremony on the courtyard. Lt. General (ret.) John Thomson will deliver the keynote address. The Resilient will perform.
- 11:30 a.m. — Pianist Frederick Hodges will perform on the Paul Sunderland Glass Bridge inside the museum.
- 12 p.m. — Bell tolling ceremony on the courtyard. Leaders will ring the same bell which rung every day in Kansas City during World War I.
- 2 p.m. — Walk of Honor dedication
- 3:30 p.m. — Screening of the documentary Absent from Anzac: The Story of an Australian Nurse at War.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — World War I Research Stations in the lobby of the museum will guide users from databases to track their family’s connections to the war.
- All day — Remembering Our Fallen traveling memorial. A display of photographs of U.S. military members who’ve died during the Global War on Terrorism.