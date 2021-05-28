Watch
World War II Navy veteran interred at Fort Riley after remains identified

William Barnett, 20, was killed at Pearl Harbor
Emma James/KSHB
Navy Fireman 3rd Class William Barnett is laid to rest on May 28, 2021, at Fort Riley National Cemetery. He was killed on Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard the USS West Virginia. His remains were not identified until September 2020.
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 16:28:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A World War II veteran from Fort Riley, Kansas, was laid to rest Friday, following the identification of his remains 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class William Barnett was serving aboard the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft fired several torpedoes at the ship. Though crews prevented it from capsizing, Barnett was among the 106 crewmen who died and was considered missing in action.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class William Barnett, 21, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was identified in September 2020 as one of the more than 100 sailors who died aboard the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Remains from the ship that could not be identified were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. In 2017, remains associated with the USS West Virginia were transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for identification.

Three years later, on Sept. 14, 2020, Barnett’s remains were identified through “dental and anthropological analysis,” according to a DPAA news release.

He was laid to rest at Fort Riley National Cemetery.

DPAA was formed in 2015, with locations in Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

