World War II Navy veteran interred at Fort Riley after remains identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A World War II veteran from Fort Riley, Kansas, was laid to rest Friday, following the identification of his remains 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class William Barnett was serving aboard the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft fired several torpedoes at the ship. Though crews prevented it from capsizing, Barnett was among the 106 crewmen who died and was considered missing in action.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Navy Fireman 3rd Class William Barnett, 21, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was identified in September 2020 as one of the more than 100 sailors who died aboard the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Remains from the ship that could not be identified were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl. In 2017, remains associated with the USS West Virginia were transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for identification.

A ceremony is underway at the Fort Scott National Cemetery to honor William “Buzz” Barnett. He was considered missing in action after the Pearl Harbor attack when he was 20 years old. Only recently, his remains were officially identified and sent back to his home. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/7vdcd1pDyu — Emma James (@Emma_JamesTV) May 28, 2021

Three years later, on Sept. 14, 2020, Barnett’s remains were identified through “dental and anthropological analysis,” according to a DPAA news release.

He was laid to rest at Fort Riley National Cemetery.

DPAA was formed in 2015, with locations in Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

