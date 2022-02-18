Worlds of Fun announces opening date for 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun plans to open for the 2022 season on April 30.

To prepare, the Midwest’s largest theme and water park will conduct an in-person hiring event Saturday, Feb. 26. The goal is to hire 3,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming season.

Starting salaries for most positions start at $14 to $17 per hour.

Employees also receive discounts, free meals, access to ambassador-only events and the chance to be part of employee reward and recognition programs.

Worlds of Fun employees also receive free admission to Six Flags St. Louis, Silver Dollar City, Holiday World and any other park owned by Cedar Fair.

“As one of the largest employers in Kansas City, we pride ourselves on providing competitive wages and amazing work experiences for our ambassadors,” Tony Carovillano, Worlds of Fun vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “It’s all about making people happy and creating relationships that last a lifetime. Being a part of the Worlds of Fun team is something truly special and will elevate your career no matter where you find yourself along your professional path.”

The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Main Event Kansas City North, 8081 N.W. Roanridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.