Worlds of Fun partners with Children's Mercy to donate tickets to every inpatient for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A partnership between Worlds of Fun and Children’s Mercy will provide park tickets to every inpatient during the 2024 season.

Inpatients at Adele Hall and the Kansas locations will receive four complimentary single-day admission passes.

“We are thrilled to create a special Worlds of Fun experience to inspire hope, bravery, and joy for patient families at Children’s Mercy,” Worlds of Fun General Manager and Vice President Rick Fiedler said in a news release. “We want to create moments that make people happy, and this partnership allows us to accomplish that.”

Worlds of Fun estimates the likely over $1 million donation is the “largest ticket donation in the park’s history.”

In 2023, Worlds of Fun raised $20,000 for pediatric cancer research in conjunction with the Big Slick fundraiser for the chance to be one of the first riders on the Zambezi Zinger.

Children’s Mercy Chief Development Officer Jenea Oliver said through this partnership, kids can “get back to doing what they do best — be kids.”

The partnership begins on the park’s opening day, Saturday, May 4.

Just about two weeks later, on May 17, the park will host an exclusive takeover — "Up & Away: Children's Mercy Night at Worlds of Fun" — for any patient who has recently been treated at a Children's Mercy hospital or clinic in the Kansas City area. Immediate family members are invited, too.

