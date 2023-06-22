Worlds of Fun to mark 50th anniversary with 50 nights of fireworks, drone shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced plans for 50 Nights of Fire beginning Saturday and continuing nightly through Aug. 12.

Each night, the theme park will host a 15-minute fireworks and drone show around the time the park closes.

“The end-of-the-day show highlights major moments, attractions and rides in the park’s long history by using stirring pyrotechnics, state-of-the-art drone technology, a stirring soundtrack and the greatest memories of the park,” Worlds of Fun said in a release.

The show will feature more than 100 drones, Peanuts characters and lots of fireworks among other features.

Residents near Worlds of Fun may have noticed fireworks and drones in recent days as the theme park practices for the first public show.

After being delayed nearly a month, the reimagined Zambezi Zinger opened Monday to the public.

