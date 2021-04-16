Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrong-way driver causes 4 traffic crashes on Interstate 35 in Clay County

Driver was attempting to elude law enforcement
items.[0].image.alt
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 23:06:33-04

A suspect trying to elude police caused four crashes Thursday on Interstate 35 in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man drove south in the northbound lanes of I-35 to try to escape capture.

The crashes forced the closure of I-35 from Missouri 92 to Missouri 291.

Polo, Missouri, police and Caldwell County Sheriff's Office deputies were pursuing the suspect just after 6 p.m, according to the highway patrol.

There is no information about why law enforcement was chasing the unidentified driver and no information has been released regarding injuries from the crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!