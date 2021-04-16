Wrong-way driver causes 4 traffic crashes on Interstate 35 in Clay County

A suspect trying to elude police caused four crashes Thursday on Interstate 35 in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man drove south in the northbound lanes of I-35 to try to escape capture.

The crashes forced the closure of I-35 from Missouri 92 to Missouri 291.

Polo, Missouri, police and Caldwell County Sheriff's Office deputies were pursuing the suspect just after 6 p.m, according to the highway patrol.

There is no information about why law enforcement was chasing the unidentified driver and no information has been released regarding injuries from the crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.