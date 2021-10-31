WWI Museum and Memorial celebrates 100 years since site dedication with new walking experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating 100 years since its site dedication with something unique.

On Nov. 1, 1921, the iconic grounds were dedicated and the museum is hoping to take everyone back to that exact moment with a new project.

There are 12 QR codes spread throughout the north lawn of the museum and Union Station.

People can scan the code and either a photograph or video will show them what it was like 100 years ago in that exact location.

"You can see 12 images, 10 photographs [and] two videos, that helped inspire the understanding of the change that has occurred in this space over 100 years ago and also it lets you see how so many things in fact stayed the same," Lora Vogt, curator of education and interpretation at the National WWI Museum and Memorial said.

Curators for this new experience said they want to show people how far the museum has come since that time.

"Over the course of 100 years, Kansas Citians formed this into this space that we come to celebrate a Super Bowl win, our World Series wins and when you look at these original photographs, you will see that there were crowds the same or even larger size to dedicate this space that is Kansas City's front porch," Vogt said. "It's the home of the nation's WWI Museum and Memorial."

The experience goes until the end of November.

The museum and memorial will also be honoring veterans for the month of November as well.

Those who have served our country will be remembered on Veterans Day with special activities and free public ceremonies.

Veterans, along with active-duty military, will get into the museum for free from Nov. 11 to 14. General admission will also be half price for the public.

