Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office declines to file charges in fatal police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges in the July 1 police shooting that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Bruce Charles Thomas.

Police said Thomas was shot and killed by an officer after he came at officers with a knife, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI, who handled the police shooting, said police were called after a family member said Thomas was threatening them.

Angel Thomas Bruce Thomas

Thomas' mother, Angel Thomas, previously told KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson she sought help for him before the shooting. He struggled with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia for about three years before his death.

READ MORE | Mother mourns son fatally shot by KCKPD officer amid growing questions about mental health response

A KBI spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Thursday that the KBI had received a letter of declination from the district attorney's office.

The July shooting marked the third police shooting in three consecutive months in Kansas City, Kansas. It sparked calls from the community for mental health crisis solutions.

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