Wyandotte County honors 50 years of fiestas

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Historical Society and Museum honored the last 50 years of fiestas with a celebration Sunday afternoon.

“Fiestas in Kansas City, Kansas,” demonstrated the vast culture of the Mexican and Mexican-American communities.

As a part of the historical society’s retrospective, Rose Marie Mendez showcased Mexican folkloric dance.

“It’s an emphasis in regards to who we are as an individual person,” Mendez said. “It isn’t just about Mexican culture, but it’s any culture. Give your children the true identity as to who they are now and let them grow with the complexities of what they are exposed to.”

Mendez and Chavez, of the historical society, work to preserve the historical dances and celebrations in Wyandotte County as an effort to connect the next generation with their roots.

“Helping your grandma hang on to the kitchen sink so she can wiggle what still moves,” Mendez said. “And keep her out of her wheelchair as long as she can. Just skedaddle and move. Listen to the music and it will guide you in every sense of the word.”

Mendez also encourages all Kansas Citians to attend the ethnic enrichment festival, which begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18, to broaden their understanding of cultures from around the globe.

