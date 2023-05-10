Wyandotte County Prosecutor's Office receives case of man killed by KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation into the deadly shooting of a man by Kansas City, Kansas, police has been submitted to the Wyandotte County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Amaree'ya Henderson, 25, was shot and killed by KCK police on April 26 in the city's Argentine neighborhood.

Investigators initially said the shooting happened during a traffic stop, which escalated and led to an officer shooting Henderson. He later died at an area hospital.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department took over the investigation at the request of KCKPD.

"The KCMO PD Homicide Unit has completed their initial investigation and submitted the case file to the Wyandotte County Prosecutors Office for their review and determination on any potential next steps," a KCPD spokesperson said in an email.

