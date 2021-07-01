Wyandotte County reports 22 cases of delta variant, 1 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Wyandotte County struggles to vaccinate residents living in the area, the Unified Government announced one person died after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19.

Another 22 people have tested positive for the variant in the county.

The UG said the majority (64%) of cases reported have been among people younger than 30.

According to the county's vaccine website , just 31.47% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and only 36.35% of the population has received one dose.

As vaccine hesitancy continues in the county, several groups in the area are working to convince residents to get vaccinated, even offering a series of incentives .

The UG said it doesn't believe the cases are linked and instead may be attributed to community spread.