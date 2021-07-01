Wyandotte County reports 22 cases of delta variant, 1 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Wyandotte County struggles to vaccinate residents living in the area, the Unified Government announced one person died after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19.
Another 22 people have tested positive for the variant in the county.
The UG said the majority (64%) of cases reported have been among people younger than 30.
According to the county's vaccine website, just 31.47% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and only 36.35% of the population has received one dose.
As vaccine hesitancy continues in the county, several groups in the area are working to convince residents to get vaccinated, even offering a series of incentives.
The UG said it doesn't believe the cases are linked and instead may be attributed to community spread.
The county is encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the virus to slow the spread. Vaccine opportunities can be found on the county's website.