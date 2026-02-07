Wyandotte High School closed from Feb. 9-13 as cleanup, air testing continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte High School will be closed from Feb. 9-13 as mitigation, cleanup and air testing continue at the building due to a fire that occurred late in January.

"Progress is being made to make the building safe," said Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools on X early Saturday afternoon.

Wyandotte HS students are advised to continue logging into Canvas for remote learning.

The school was originally closed for Monday, Feb. 2, and then the rest of that week due to a “small fire” in a stairwell.

KCKFD firefighters responded to Wyandotte High at around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 30 to check out an automatic fire alarm.

Firefighters then searched the building and found a smoldering plastic cleaning cart in a storage closet under a stairwell.

Smoke spread throughout the auditorium as well as the second and third floors of the building.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

