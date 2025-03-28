WyCo appraiser’s office seeing decreased appeals after residents saw years of increased values

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

The Wyandotte County Appraiser’s Office says its seen a decrease in appeals in 2025 compared to 2024, but some Kansas City, Kansas residents are still concerned about their values.

“The rate of increase has been much slower from ’24-’25 compared to the prior three or four years,” said Matthew Willard, the Wyandotte County appraiser.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Matthew Willard, Wyandotte County Appraiser

Willard says his office pays attention to market trends closely and says those have been a large reason why residents have seen such a spike in their appraised values, not because of anything his office controls.

This year, things are going in a different direction.

The median percent increase for residential properties was 5 percent this year, which is half of what it was last year, Willard says.

“That rate of increase really is slowing down,” Willard said. “Interest rates being where they are, it’s not causing a decline in sales prices, but it’s put the brakes on these 15, 20 percent year after year increases that we were seeing,”

Still, he says he’s not slowing his office’s outreach efforts.

It held six community information sessions in March and plans to attend the 8th District Senior Resource Fair on Friday, March 28.

The appeal deadline for residential properties is Saturday, March 29 and Wednesday, April 9 for commercial properties.

His office says they see a large spike in appeals closer to the deadline.

“Last year, we had a good number of first-time appellants,” Willard said.

Willard says 40 percent of appeals in 2024 resulted in a value change, which always means a reduction in a given tax year.

Carole Newton was one of those first-timers.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Carole Newton, Wyandotte County resident

She’s been living in KCK’s Northeast neighborhood for over 30 years.

“This is a rich area,” Newton said.

Nowadays, it feels rich for more reasons than one, she says.

“Appraisals are so high that you can’t afford to stay in the home that you have worked to pay for,” Newton said. “It’s more than doubled from one year to the other.”

Newton’s appraised value went from $31,650 in 2021 to approximately $40,000 in 2023 to $84,200 in 2024 to $91,400 in 2025.

“Last year, it was so enormous, the amount that it had increased, we requested a hearing,” Newton said. “They declined to give us any relief from that.”

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Newton's 2025 appraised and assessed values.

Newton said the reasoning the appraiser’s office gave was because their home values were in line with others in the market.

“You’re going to walk away with an explanation and understanding of how we did the work we did,” Willard said. “That’s guaranteed for a lack of a better term. The big point of the appeals process is to establish a more accurate fair market value.”

Willard says remodeling typically increases the value of a property, but this goes beyond adding a new kitchen or roof. He says major alterations are when people can expect to see higher values.

On the opposite end, damages often result in decreased values.

“We did have a decent portion of residential properties actually decline in value, most often slightly,” Willard said about 2025.

That wasn’t the case with Newton, who says she intentionally refrained from paying off her home because of the income she and her husband are living off of.

“As the time goes on, then your wages really are really not that effective as they were five year ago or ten years ago,” Newton said.

She said she’s not discouraged from appealing this year or speaking up about the prices she has to pay.

“We have to say something and let them know that this is not acceptable,” Newton said. “I’m not blaming the appraisal office…I’m just saying, that does not add up.”

Newton says there’s a trend she sees a lot in her neighborhood.

“When we have people that say, ‘I can’t afford to live here anymore,’ I understand,” Newton said. “You have worked all these years, and then you can’t afford to live in your home. That’s pretty much the scenario.”

It’s not something she wants to see continue, especially considering the stage of life she and a lot of her neighbors are in.

“People have worked all of their lives,” Newton said. “They’ve had jobs, they have worked, and they have retired. And then at the end of retirement, that’s what you have to look forward to? There is something wrong with that picture.”

Willard says he hears concerns like these often and wants residents and neighborhood groups to know he’s willing to visit and talk with them. He also says his office is open for visits as well.

“Anything we can do to spread the word, I’m happy to do it,” Willard said.

He says all hearings should be completed by May 15 and decision letters sent by May 20.

His office is also encouraging eligible seniors to consider seeking financial relief through the UG's tax rebate program.

For residents looking to get in contact with the appraiser’s office or learn more information about the appraisal and/or appeals process, you can call 913-573-8400, email wycoappraiser@wycokck.org or visit their website here.