'You are just as important': Family of Ralph Yarl wants to support young victims of gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a few weeks, the results of a mental exam for Andrew Lester might be released.

The family of Ralph Yarl, the teen who was shot after going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, is waiting to see if there will be a trial.

A year and a half later, time hasn't healed all wounds, especially for Yarl's aunt.

"That just put me back in the car when I was driving to Children's Mercy Hospital and that was my prayer —'Dear Lord, let him just live, let Ralph just live," Faith Spoonmore, Yarl's aunt, said. "I am so sorry that prayer did not get answered for your family."

Spoonmore knows what her nephew went through can change an entire family.

"Mom has to take time off work," she said. "Bills still have to be paid, right?"

Credit: Yarl family Ralph Yarl (middle) with his aunt, Faith Spoonmore (left)

That's what made her create authentic bracelets in partnership with women from her home country in Ghana, West Africa.

"The funds for this, I hope, is if it just covers one bill, one mortgage payment, fill your fridge up one time — that is enough," Spoonmore said. "If it’s for the victim themselves, if it covers therapy, if it covers you getting whatever it is you want, you getting the money for a concert, if that’s what’s gonna bring you joy, happiness, and make you feel whole even for a second — go for it."

Hope by Faith Spoonmore is the name for their hand-made bracelets. Yarl has been an advocate for the initiative alongside his aunt.

"Ralph loves this, he has been on board since we went to Ghana," she said.

The bracelets will be on display at Java Garage starting on Tuesday. All proceeds this year will support three young victims of racially-motivated gun violence.

You can submit their experiences here for consideration.

"America might not have shared your story like they shared Ralph's story but you are still just as important as Ralph Yarl."

'From my lips to God's ear,' Spoonmore says

KSHB 41 recently spoke with Cleo Nagbe, Ralph's mother, about another trial delay.

The trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 24, 2025.

A hearing in November, which could reveal results of Lester's mental exam, might determine whether the trial will happen.

"I pray," Spoonore said. "It’s like I’m one of those people like positive vibes, positive vibes from my lips to God’s ear."

Yarl, who was a Staley High School student when he was shot, is now a college student at Texas A&M. Spoonmore shares updates about his progress on her website.

While they continue to show families there is room for hope, Ralph's family tries to cling to their own with all of the uncertainty.

"With everything going on so far, there has been a thin line of hope," Spoonmore said. said. "Mr. Lester is an old man and Ralph is a young boy who needs to move on from this. Ralph deserves to have a college life where he doesn’t have to dread an upcoming case."

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

