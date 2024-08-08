Young divers in Prairie Village set their eyes on future Olympics

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan — If there was ever a place where champions climb to new heights, it's at the Prairie Village Pool Complex.

“when I first started I really liked it," said Lewis Wantlan, 13. "So, and I kept going with my friends.”

The Prairie Piranhas Diving Team has been helping young athletes gain the skills needed to not only become the best divers, but also conquer new challenges.

“You know, a little nervous sometimes," said Wantlan. "But sometimes it's pretty easy because I've been doing it for a while.”

The diving club is opened to youth ages 6 to 18 with different level of experiences. Coach Ginna Dammann a former D-1 diver knows exactly what it's like taking the first plunge.

“It was definitely different than being a gymnast. It was a different competition world. I think it was a lot more mentally challenging," said Dammann.

Bringing her experiences to the diving board, Dammann said it's always heartwarming seeing a diver nail their first dive.

“You work on these drills, you lead up to these things, and then ultimately it's about, you know, can I do this, can I not do it, and then taking the leap of faith, and then ultimately you just got to push it," said Dammann.

For many like Lewis they understand what it takes to make it to the biggest stage.

“A lot of work. A lot of work," said Lewis.

In which Coach Dammann is eager to hear one of her former student's name called at a future Olympics.

__