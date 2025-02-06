Your guide to Kansas City's biggest Chiefs Super Bowl watch parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday and several venues across KC are hosting watch parties.

Downtown and Crossroads



Kansas City Power & Light District: Power & Light District is hosting the Verizon FanFest at the KC Live! venue. Attendees can enjoy the game on the city's largest LED screen, along with live entertainment, DJs, contests and giveaways. Tickets are $40 online, limited tickets are available for Verizon customers. Doors open at 11 a.m., and guests must be 18 or older.



Casual Animal Brewing Co.: Located in the Crossroads, Casual Animal is hosting a watch party featuring a massive 17-foot screen. Seating is first-come, first-served, with doors opening at 12 p.m.



: Located in the Crossroads, Casual Animal is hosting a watch party featuring a massive 17-foot screen. Seating is first-come, first-served, with doors opening at 12 p.m. BarCentral: Catch the game at KC's largest indoor video wall. You must reserve your spot ahead of the game.

Midtown and Westport:



Kelly's Westport Inn: Kelly's will broadcast the game starting at 5:30 p.m., no cover all day.

North Kansas City:



Screenland Armour Theatre: Catch the big game on the big screen. Seating starts around 4:45 p.m, it's free on a first come first serve basis.



Overland Park:



Pinstripes Overland Park: Various gameday specials. You can get your free tickets on their website



