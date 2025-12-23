Your questions answered | KSHB 41 answers new stadium questions from Chiefs fans

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan has covered the stadium saga since 2022. Several viewers have emailed him questions since Monday. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Questions are swirling after the Kansas City Chiefs announced they’re moving their stadium to Kansas Monday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan has covered the stadium saga for years. He took time Tuesday to look through your questions and find answers.

Ted Staver asked if season ticket holders will need to buy personal seat licenses in the new stadium.

The Chiefs haven’t said definitively yes or no on if they’ll use personal seat licenses, but the term sheet between Kansas and the Chiefs gives the team that option.

“What’s the stadium location and is it going to bigger or smaller,” Rafael Woods asked.

The Chiefs said the stadium will be in the Village West area of Wyandotte County, near the Speedway, but they haven’t picked a final site.

The stadium itself will be smaller than Arrowhead with about 65,000 seats compared to about 76,000.

“Will our taxes be decreased since we don’t have to pay for stadium now,” Anna Knutson asked.

Yes, the 3/8th-cent sales tax across Jackson County to help pay for updates to the Truman Sports Complex and stadiums will expire in September 2031 - unless voters approve an extension.

“Is the practice facility in Olathe on the same timeline as the stadium,” Holly Webb wondered.

Yes, the term sheet says the Chiefs have to open their new headquarters and training facility in Olathe before the 2031 season.

Several viewers emailed asking about the name for the new stadium. The Chiefs haven’t said what they’ll call it. The term sheet gives the Chiefs rights to name the stadium and to choose a naming sponsor, but the state can reject any inappropriate names.

Who will own the new stadium?

The Kansas government will own the stadium. The Chiefs will pay rent beginning at $7 million the first year, and increasing by about 2% annually, according to the term sheet.

Since the government owns the property, the Chiefs won’t pay property tax on the stadium. This is similar to the structure with the team’s current stadium in Jackson County.

