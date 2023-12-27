$743 billion in returned merchandise leaves retailers adapting; policies differ for KC-area businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report released by the National Retail Federation indicates customers returned $743 billion worth of merchandise in 2023.

The NRF said retailers are now looking for ways to mitigate returns, with some changing their policies or limiting online returns.

But here in the Kansas City area, local shops say accepting returns is something they can't afford as small businesses.

For those bringing back a purchase to Brookside Toy & Science in Kansas City, Missouri, there are only two options — exchange or store credit.

“We’re such a small business that it’s not cost effective for us to be taking returns willy nilly," said Evelyn Wouters, manager Brookside Toy & Science.

The same is true just down the street for Pam Dicapo and her team at Jorjy and Lauren Alexandra.

Still, Dicapo said it's not an issue her business has ran into due to the supportive nature of Kansas Citians.

“And it has really never been a problem for us," Dicapo said. "I think people that like to shop small really like to support.”

The NRF says most returns happen online, something Wouters says works to the advantage of Brookside Toy & Science.

“The fast-paced environment of online, you can return something in an instant," Wouters said. "But here it doesn’t quite work that way.”

Despite the increase in sales during the holiday season, the NRF says it only expects a small increase in returns during this time compared to the rest of the year.

