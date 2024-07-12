'All I’ve ever wanted': Wyandotte County homeowner must sell family home if tax increases continue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On a Thursday afternoon, Samuel Stillwell climbs to protect his home.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 Samuel Stillwell installs security cameras in his home.

This particular Thursday, he was installing security cameras. But he’s also protecting it from more than just potential thieves.

“It's security for my boys,” Stillwell said.

Financial security, to be exact. He built the home for his parents to live in in 2018, but his family’s been living on the property since 1984.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 The home Stillwell built for his parents, which sits to the right of his parents' original home.

Now that his parents have passed, he hopes to pass it down to his sons and pass along generational wealth.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is live here,” Stillwell said.

But that dream is slowly turning into a nightmare as property taxes continue to climb as well.

"In one jump, $1,100 to $5,500,” he said. “One jump."

He says if the taxes continue to rise like this, he’ll have to take action.

“This year, I'll know I'm either getting ready to move in or getting ready to sell,” Stillwell said.

Stillwell’s not alone — rising taxes are impacting countless others in Wyandotte County who are also fearful of being taxed out of their homes.

He along with multiple other community members testified at the June 27 full commission meeting, where commissioners unanimously voted 9-0 not to exceed revenue neutral, meaning the county can’t ask residents for more money.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson sat down with Wyandotte County Administrator David Johnston to find out why these issues exist.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41 David Johnston

“Government is not immune to inflation,” Johnston said. “[There’s] cost of goods, gas, construction material. We have to pay market rate. We have to adjust our schedule on what we do next year with the reality of that cost."

And to offset those costs, he says it has to come from you, the taxpayer.

“We are hearing the effects of a tax burden on our citizens however we're hearing we want levels of service and programs to meet their needs,” Johnston said. “They need money."

He also says it's important to consider the context behind the taxes.

"We’re not the only taxing organization here and I think our increase in taxes isn’t to blame for everyone’s angst," Johnston said.

Johnston says now that the county voted not to exceed revenue neutral, meaning his team only has five weeks to finalize the budget.

“This is forcing us to a new equilibrium, shall we say, to find that balance since we can't get more revenue from property taxes,” Johnston said. "Commission made a decision to go revenue neutral, which accelerated our timeframe. So instead of having until September to pass a budget, the commission has to pass it by August 15th."

But locals like Stillwell still wonder where all of their money is going.

“I don't buy it,” Stillwell said. “Because everyone sits at their kitchen table and budgets every month. You have things you have to cut and spend money on. It's not free money.”

For now, Stillwell’s years of climbing towards generational security for his boys lies in jeopardy.

“When I was 16, I had a vision of what this would look like for my family," he said. "If I can't be here, then there's nothing in Kansas for me."

—

