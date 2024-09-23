‘An investment in the future’: Community member hopes second time’s the charm for upcoming KCKPS bond proposal

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

As the November election approaches, so is a vote for a $180 million bond issue Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools put forth for school renovations and new buildings.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Education approved the bond issue on Aug. 13, which would construct three new schools and include a new addition to Sumner Academy of Arts and Science.

This proposal comes after a failed $420 million bond proposal in May that would have built five new schools, an aquatic center, a new library branch and made other improvements.

There were various reasons community members gave for voting no, one being a disdain for a proposal that would add to an already strenuous tax burden Wyandotte County residents face.

Another was a desire to see students’ academic standing improve, something also brought up in discussions about the district’s former partial-accreditation status.

But community members like Liz Freeman see this new proposal as an opportunity to get much-needed improvements to buildings left untouched after May and still in need of repair.

“There’s upgrades that are just drastically needed in these buildings that some haven’t been touched since probably I was there,” Freeman said.

As a Sumner Academy alum and former USD 500 student, Freeman says not too long ago, she was where many of these students are currently, including her 6-year-old nephew, Luciano.

“Luciano, he’s outgoing, he’s boisterous, but he’s six,” Freeman said. “He can’t advocate for himself, so that’s my role as his aunt, as a member of his community.”

Freeman got involved with the Committee For A Stronger Future, an advocacy group of parents, teachers, community members and district stakeholders that encouraged voters to vote ‘yes’ in May.

“Voting no on this proposal doesn’t really affect your taxes, but it’s gonna affect our students, and I think that’s the biggest thing that’s different from the spring,” Freeman said.

A key difference between May and November’s election — besides the bond amount — is that the $180 million bond is zero-tax.

“If you’re voting yes, you’re not gonna have an increase in your taxes, but also, if you vote no, you’re not gonna lower your taxes,” Freeman said. “It’s an investment in the future of our community.”

According to the district’s site, the bond was designed to focus on the five schools that need the most updated or newest construction. That coupled with overall maintenance is why the bond and interest will increase by 2.5 mills.

A mill is a calculation related to the mill levy, which is the tax rate applied to a property’s assessed value. One mill is a dollar per $1,000 of assessed value. The local portion funds area services and a statewide portion that funds public schools, like KCKPS.

KCKPS plans to offset the cost of the bond by reducing the mill rate in library and capital outlay, resulting in no increase for taxpayers, according to the district’s site.

“This time around, being held along with the presidential election, my hope is that more folks will be turning out, more folks will be able to be out there voting, and on top of that, more folks will be able to support our students with their vote,” Freeman said.

Freeman says voter turnout and May being a single-issue ballot likely contributed to the outcome as well.

Her message to other community members, parents and any other stakeholders is to understand that academics and improvements can go hand-in-hand, and that a morale boost is something the entire community can benefit from.

“Our students deserve to have those same resources, and if this bond can do that, then I think that’s the biggest thing, is to be able to advocate and support it knowing that it gives our students a leg up,” Freeman said. “We take care of our houses, we take care of our cars, we care of the things that belong to us because we have pride in them, and so I also think that goes for our schools.”

The district is hosting a Community Bond Presentation on Monday, Sept. 23 where superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield will explain the proposed bond and its specifics for the public. It will be located at Sumner Academy from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

