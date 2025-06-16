‘Being who I actually am,’ The Heartland Men’s Chorus is where music meets identity

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The Heartland Men’s Chorus is taking stages across the Midwest this pride month. For the singers in this choir, the most powerful part of the performance is the message.

“Finding an organization like this,” said Christopher Roberts, Heartland Men’s Chorus. “Made me feel more comfortable in my skin.”

KSHB Christopher Roberts, Heartland Men’s Chorus

The chorus has been around for decades—but what they represent goes far beyond the songs they sing.

“Living authentically, like being who I actually am,” said Benji Crowe, Heartland Men’s Chorus.

Christopher Roberts and Benji Crowe are members of the Heartland Men’s Chorus. A choir that director Shawn Cullen says formed out of necessity during the AIDS epidemic.

KSHB Shawn Cullen, Heartland Men’s Chorus Artistic Director

“We now are able to be more authentic who we are,” said Shawn Cullen, Heartland Men’s Chorus Artistic Director. “Instead of what it was like in 1986 when half of our singers couldn't even put their names in the programs.”

Around 150 men have proudly filled the risers throughout June as they've taken their music and mission on tour.

“When the Heartland Men’s Chorus rolls into town, it creates a safe space for people, whether they have a robust LGBTQ community or not,” said Cullen.

KSHB Heartland Men’s Chorus

“I feel like every time we sing... We're here to tell a story,” said Roberts.

Cullen shared what that story is.

“These stories are of grit, of resilience, of challenge, of struggle. But overall, we're trying to help people experience a little bit of joy,” said Cullen.

While on tour, Crowe got a reminder of his own story.

KSHB Benji Crowe, Heartland Men’s Chorus

“I didn't realize it until we got there, but we were actually singing at the church that I used to rehearse at in 2005,” said Crowe. “It was such a homecoming moment.”

He explained how his life had changed since his early memories of that church.

“Well, I mean, for one thing, I was a little girl,” said Crowe.“I just keep having this thought that if she would have met me, like she would have been obsessed… I have definitely, I've made her proud with all of this. I know for sure I have.”

As people listen to their choir sing, Roberts and Crowe hope they hear one thing.

“You will find your tribe. And if you can't find your tribe, this can be your tribe,” said Roberts. “If there's anyone that wants to join, we're so ready for you. We're so ready,” said Crowe.

The chorus has a few more performances across the Midwest this month.



Saturday, June 21 · 3:00 PM, First Christian Church, St. Joseph, MO

Sunday, June 22 · 2:00 PM, First United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS

Saturday, June 28 · 7:30 PM, Yardley Hall (JCCC), Overland Park, KS

Sunday, June 28 · 3:30 PM, Yardley Hall (JCCC), Overland Park, KS

