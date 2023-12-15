Business owner optimistic as KC Streetcar track nears 75% completion for Main Street extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News spoke with KC Streetcar constructors to bring an update on the construction of the Main Street expansion project.

As of this week, the Main Street track is 70% complete, with 60% completion for the total project.

“There's a lot of underground work that you don't necessarily see to power the streetcar," said Katie Meyer, with KC Streetcar Constructors."So there is a lot going on. We do appreciate the public’s patience and business owners' patience with us as we build, because it is a lot."

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Claire Bradshaw

The track should be ready by 2024.

The new streetcars have to run for a certain number of miles before carrying passengers due to federal regulations, which pushes the full opening to 2025.

The business owners of Daylight Flora on the corner of Westport Road and Main Street are trying to hold out for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel like we should be seeing tons of foot traffic, but really because of the construction, and the shutdowns that have been happening on the roads, it's really hard for people to have access to this corner,” said Amy Loux, co-owner of Daylight Flora.

Loux said customers run late to consultation appointments because of parking or traffic. Their retail space has been impacted by the lack of foot traffic.

But overall, Daylight Flora is optimistic about what the streetcar extension could bring for business.

“We love it. We love that type of growth happening in Kansas City and we love to be part of it as a small business,” Loux said.

The KC Streetcar Constructors send out a weekly update that you canfind here. There is also a hotline (816-337-1013)the public can call with questions or concerns.

—