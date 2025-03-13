De Soto residents grapple with city growth and change brought by Panasonic

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

The small city of De Soto is on the brink of significant transformation as it prepares for the opening of the Panasonic EV battery plant. As a voice for everyone, we’ve been covering the changes and speaking with residents who have mixed reactions to the growing city.

In a recent visit to the De Soto Senior Center's pickleball league, a popular community gathering spot, we heard firsthand from locals about their thoughts on De Soto’s development. One lifelong resident, Chrissy Behee, expressed concern about the rapid growth, but also recalled a time when the downtown area was more vibrant with shops and local businesses.

“I kind of wish we had the old uptown. We used to have a flower shop and our library and everything. You know, it's still up there, but I go up there and we don't have as many people", said Behee.

She hopes the city’s growth will help restore some of that energy to downtown De Soto.

De Soto newcomer, Yuli Conley, sees the growth in a positive light.

“When the city grows, everything will be following up, but when a city is just like that, will stay the same or down,” said Yuli Conley.

Conley is moving to De Soto during the city’s expansion. She believes more new job and business prospects will come with the influx of new people and benefit the city.

“It’s good for young people who have finished college and are looking for career opportunities,” said Conley.

The city is also considering a new community center, with residents voicing their hopes for spaces like indoor pickleball courts and pools. This potential development is certainly something these De Soto pickleball players hope to see.

“I would really enjoy it. We need an inside pool. That's what we really need,” said Behee. “We get people in here playing and everything, and we have to stack rackets once it's about 10 o'clock in the morning. So, we need a bigger place to be playing.”

City officials plan to gather more community input and will have a clearer vision of the new center by April.

Panasonic officials have not confirmed an opening date for the plant.

