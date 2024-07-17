'Departments are having to hold the line': Johnson County senior meal program feels impact of inflation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The cost of many goods and services nationwide are impacted by inflation.

Local governments across KSHB 41's viewing area are feeling it this budget season.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor mentions the cost of groceries went up 1.1 percent over the last 12 months.

The cost of meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up 2.6% in the past 12 months.

Some people may be relieved to hear that data actually shows food prices in a slight decline compared to the past couple of years. To others, the cost of food is still expensive.

Robin Symes, the budget director for Johnson County, said inflation has impacted the county's entire budget, forcing them to focus on maintaining funding rather than expanding for 2025.

It's mostly being felt in services like the home-delivered meals program for seniors.

"The impact of inflation does weigh heavily on seniors, especially on fixed incomes," said Brandy Hodge, communications manager for Johnson County Aging and Human Services. "We don't want people to have to choose between paying for a meal and medication."

The Meals on Wheels Program, funded by the county and federal Older Americans Act, is impacted by inflation too.

Hodge said the cost of food they provide has gone up by 6 percent.

The number of seniors 60 and older in Johnson County who use the program increased by 24% in the past six years.

Meals on Wheels mostly attributes that to having more aging residents.

"There's a large segment of our population that just can't afford food right now," said Robbie Robinson, a volunteer. "These people are getting one hot meal a day."

Robinson delivers around 10 to 11 meals on Mondays. He's been volunteering with the program for years, just like Monika Madigan.

"There’s people that have all kinds of crazy medical conditions and it’s like, 'How can this person get by? How would I get by?" Madigan said.

The program delivers fresh meals to 775 seniors.

Around 150 seniors who aren't home bound have lunch at one of their neighborhood Johnson County nutrition centers throughout the week.

Meals are provided on a donation basis, but a senior isn't denied if they can't contribute.

Due to the cost of food, Meals on Wheels had to slightly raise their recommended donation from $3 to $4 for lunch and from $2 to $3 for breakfast.

"We understand and recognize people have higher costs, and we want to make sure these programs are in place to keep seniors safe and provide them that meal and friendly check-in five days a week," Hodge said.

Even though it doesn't feel expenses are getting any lighter, Robinson finds joy in easing the load for someone each week.

"A lot of them don’t have a lot of money and you can tell," he said. "This is a blessing for them. I don’t think they would have hot meals if it wasn’t for this."

The home-delivered meals program operates primarily through 54 volunteers.

If you are over 18 years old and have a personal vehicle, you can sign up to attend a training an orientation.

The program also accepts donations to assist in covering food costs.

