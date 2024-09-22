Families affected by fentanyl overdose host candlelight vigil, call on prosecution of drug dealers

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Families affected by fentanyl overdose in Leavenworth, Kansas, held a candlelight vigil Saturday night to promote awareness at the unveiling of a new billboard.

“If I can help another parent tell their kids what is going on in the world, it’s worth it,” said Kelly Garner, who lost her child to fentanyl.

Brian Luton/KSHB Kelly Garner, mother of Fentanyl victim.

Fifteen faces grace the billboard near the intersection of 5th and Choctaw Street in Leavenworth.

The billboard is one variation of anti-fentanyl messaging seen in Leavenworth County.

Cruz4Life Foundation is spearheading anti-drug activism in the community.

Brian Luton/KSHB New fentanyl awareness billboard in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Garner, alongside Rhonda and Andy Burris, were among many parents in attendance at the vigil honoring loved ones lost to fentanyl.

“Unfortunately, I have met the most beautiful people because we all have something in common,” Burris said. “We have lost a family member to illicit drugs and fentanyl.”

Brian Luton/KSHB Rhonda and Andy Burris discuss a new billboard's messaged in Leavenworth, KS with KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Saturday's vigil fell near the date of Garner's late daughter’s birthday.

Garner said her activism explains to the youth that street drugs can potentially be lined with fentanyl.

“Most kids don’t even know they’re taking fentanyl,” Garner said. “Most think they’re taking a Xanax, and then they’re taking a pill that’s laced with fentanyl.”

Brian Luton/KSHB T-shirt adorning the image of a fentanyl overdose victim.

Garner is working to urge local, state and federal lawmakers to act against fentanyl deals resulting in death.

“I feel our government and city officials need to prosecute these people that are selling fentanyl to the highest extent they can prosecute them," she said.

Burris said local governments have become weak on crime.

He said other families are equally furious at what he called oversight of a continuous problem — educating parents and children to speak up before someone gets hurt.

Brian Luton/KSHB Families of fentanyl overdose victims embrace in prayer.

“My message to parents is to monitor their kid’s social media because that is how we lost Cruz. Because of a predator on social media,” Burris explained. “I am telling the children who know something, say something. I’d rather have a kid feel they’re going to get into trouble telling a parent their friend is doing drugs rather than losing that child.”

Garner echoed Burris' feelings, going on to explain it bothers her "when people say it's overdose."

“To me, an overdose is when you take multiple substances at multiple times. These kids are taking half of a pill to a pill and dying from that," Garner said. "It's a drug-induced homicide, in my opinion."

Brian Luton/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa embraces following an emotion interview with the family of fentanyl overdose victims.

The Cruz4Life Foundation was created following the death of 15-year-old Cruz Burris on Jan. 18, 2023.

Cruz4Life Foundation is hosting its second annual fentanyl awareness rally on Oct. 5 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth City Park.

The event features family and friend testimonies, educational guest speakers and music.

Proceeds from the rally will benefit the foundation's efforts to bolster fentanyl awareness around Leavenworth County.

—