Family of Dylan Hill still looking for answers 5 years after his death, as case remains unsolved

OAK GROVE, Mo. — For one Kansas City-area family, Dec. 11, 2023, marks five years since they lost their son, father, brother, and friend, Dylan Hill.

“It wasn’t a robbery. It wasn’t anything but a killing; somebody wanted Dylan dead and they did," Randy Hill said.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Randy Hill lost his son to gun violence.

"I wake up everyday and think it’s a nightmare," Hill said.

Randy Hill says he's still processing and grieving, and that his son’s death is one that he will not get over.

“Somebody took my son in a violent manner, and if there was a reason, it wasn't that good of a reason," Hill said. “There’s no reason to kill somebody like that.”

Dylan Hill was found shot to death with his truck still running on east 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Road on the day of the murder.

Although the case is still unsolved, Randy Hill says he is not giving up.

"I will not stop until justice is served. Never. I can’t give up; I can’t give up for him or my grandkids," he said. "There is a $30,000 reward out; I got billboards out; I sent post cards out; and I have the yard signs I put up in different places.

Remembering Dylan Hill for his big heart, fishing skills and love for his kids and family, his father is hoping that after half a decade, someone will come forward.

“My grandkids don’t have a dad, and I don’t have a son, and the grandparents miss him; everybody misses him,” Hill said. "You can text it, email it, whatever; use that TIPS hotline to help me get justice."

