Garmin International hosts hangar tours, flights for high school female students during Women in Aviation Week

GARDNER, Kan. — Young girls like Elise Harrell, 18, are taking their future to new heights.

"I always loved being up in the air, and it wasn’t until about two or two-and-a-half years ago, when I took a discovery flight, and I realized I just love flying the plane," Harrell said.

Graduating high school in May and heading to flight school in August, Harrell says getting to steer through simulations and lessons Tuesday was exciting.

Harrell was among the female students who received hangar tours and flights during an event put on by Garmin International.

“You never realize whenever you're flying in one that that much mechanics go into it and that many electronics are like inside of it, and like all working together to make this plane work," Harrell said.

Jessica Koss, with Garmin International, says as a pilot for over 20 years, being able to see these girls soar in aviation is important.

"I would show them our flight displays, I would talk about how Garmin modernizes the cockpit, that it gives the pilot a lot more situational awareness as far as the moving map," Koss said. "That gives you a 3D depiction of where you are operating or where you are flying at."

Harrell and Koss said the event Tuesday gave young ladies the opportunity to earn their wings in aviation.

"I would say it’s showing all things are possible," Harrell said.

