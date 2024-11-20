Grocery shoppers look to save on this year's Thanksgiving dinner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Many families across the area are gearing up for the traditional Thanksgiving feast.

This year, they could see savings when shopping for all the food that goes with the holiday meal.

“It is not much expensive," said Nafez Alsaleh. "It's expensive, but not much, you know.”

The American Farm Bureau reported in 2023 the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal to feed 10 people cost $61.17, down 4.5% compared to the prior year.

This year's projected cost for the average Thanksgiving meal is $56.93.

“People don't have enough money because groceries are expensive and salary is not the same,” said Cempetpin Karakas.

Stores across the area are trying to help families celebrate while not blowing their budgets.

“People are gonna notice a big difference in their shopping carts when they get to the register," Sarah Saber, operations manager at the World Fresh Market, said. "The owner's philosophy is that, you know, in this day and age, in this market, he wants to make grocery shopping affordable."

The World Fresh Market opened earlier this year at 10303 Metcalf Ave., in Overland Park.

The market offers a variety of options for people from different backgrounds and cultures.

“I like to call it the world under one roof," Saber said.

She said it's important for people to make a list of what they need and shop early to find the best deals to help control costs.

“There's just no reason to have that high of a margin and make it more difficult on your shopper," Saber said. "We want everyone to make sure that they have food on their tables and are comfortable."

Although families are still feeling the effects of higher prices, they are excited to save on holiday meals this year.

“We work together to do a meal," Karakas said. "I would say, 'Just look out for the sales though, and being aware,"' Karakas said. "Because Thanksgiving's a time to have family and have friends."

