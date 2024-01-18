'I feel helpless': Crown Center store owner shares experiences with gun violence after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crown Center is back open on Thursday after a shooting on Wednesday night left six people injured.

For one business owner inside the shopping center, she's frustrated that this is the second time she's had to deal with gun violence.

In 2022, Katie Mabry van Dieren's store, Shop Local KC in Midtown, was robbed at gunpoint.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan

"Before, I had always felt safe there, and after that, I did not feel safe," van Dieren said.

She didn't think she'd see another incident of gun violence when she opened her Crown Center location on the second floor.

"I’m so angry, I’m livid, I feel helpless; I don’t know what to do," van Dieren said. "I can’t believe this happened again, and that they were put in this kind of situation."

Van Dieren took to social media to air her frustrations:

An employee who was there on Wednesday night said she heard fighting just before six gunshots rang out in the food court downstairs.

She wasn't hurt and was able to get out safely, but she said the night's events have left her numb.

"I want to cry hearing my employee. I know her so well and I know, she’s so strong, and this affects everyone," van Dieren said. "You can be the strongest person, but this is so scary."

The employee said wanted to come to work today to stay busy, and van Dieren was there to offer support.

"I just wanted to be with my employee," van Dieren said. "This hurts people mentally. Yes, they weren’t physically hurting, but they are mentally."

Sadly, van Dieren's learned the harsh reality when it comes to gun violence.

"It could happen anywhere," she said.

—