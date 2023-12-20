'I’m still processing it': Cars 4 Heroes gifts vehicles to families ahead of holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area families were gifted cars ahead of the holidays through Cars 4 Heroes.

This is the 28th year the organization has given cars to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families. Those selected were submitted and chosen on need.

One family was the Predmores, a family of six in need of more space. They were given a minivan to fit their four kids. The dad, Lucas Predmore, was speechless as he was handed the keys.

“It is completely unexpected. I’m still processing it. It is so much for us to have something we can reliably get all of them wherever we need to go,” said veteran Lucas Predmore.

Another man receiving a vehicle was Raymond Hines of Raymore. He was nominated by the local American Legion after they saw the state of his current truck, which had two broken doors.

“It means a lot. I don’t have to slide across, I can get in and out easily,” said Hines.

Michael Bergen’s Hands to Hearts foundation provided toys for the families' children. Bergen said he is just happy to give back.

“A lot of people having some hard times. If we can ease the burden a little bit out here with Car Santa and everybody out here today to try and make things happen for these families,” said Bergen.

The event happened at Fowling Alley near 103rd Street and Wornall Road. Families were also given gas gift cards, groceries, laundry detergent, car seats and more items donated by area businesses.

