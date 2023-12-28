'It’s a double-edged sword': Parents brace for changes as Kansas schools prepare for new open enrollment law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the end of this year approaches, 2024 will start with change for all Kansas public schools. School districts have until Jan. 1 to submit their plans for accommodating a new state law.

HB 2553 mandates open enrollment starting next school year. It allows a students to transfer to or attend any district in the state.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson

The Kansas Board of Education and several school districts have expressed concerns. Some parents aren't on board with it either.

"It’s a double-edged sword. There are parts of me that think it’s a wonderful idea; then, I don’t know," said Sonya Larson, a parent in the Olathe School District.

Angelynn Howell has a senior attending school in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district.

"My initial thought was, this is gonna be a big mess," she said.

Howell and Larson have students in different grade levels. They're on the same page when it comes to questioning the impact open enrollment could have for students and their own kids.

"It’s like, 'Let’s add a kid from Wyandotte County coming to school,' which I don’t have a problem with," Larson said. "I pay higher taxes because I want my kid to go to a great school, but I don’t fault the single mom who wants her kid in schools doing better."

Districts like Olathe and KCKPS have laid out their plans, including a timeline of when/if they will accept outside students in a lottery.

Opening their doors comes down to if they have the space. Districts are not required to accept every student who wants to apply or transfer.

"I’m glad they're included if there’s room — I know a lot of the high schools are already busting at the seams," Larson said.

For Larson, this is a waiting game and she has more questions as a parent of a student athlete.

"There are districts better at certain sports. Are we going to start stacking the deck? Will the playing field be even?" she said.

Howell thinks their won’t be an influx for KCKPS, partially because of their accreditation status.

"I'm not an advocate for it. Fix our district," Howell said.

Larson believes open enrollment might make some school districts do just that.

"I think it will make everyone take a look at themselves…that Michael Jackson man in the mirror thing," Larson said.

Under the new law, school districts are not required to provide transportation to non-residents.

Schools will not be allowed to charge extra tuition or fees for non-residents outside of what students attending the school are already required to pay.

If a student transfer request is denied by the district, a parent can appeal to the school district's board of education within 10 days. If they deny the transfer, a parent has 10 days to appeal to the state board of education.

Each school district will be required to submit the number of transfers approved or denied with any reason for denial to the Department of Education.

—