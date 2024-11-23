'It's his legacy': Weston community honors 'Father Christmas' retirement

WESTON, Mo. — For four decades, Tom Hooper has walked the streets of Weston during the holiday season.

"He's the destination. He's the reason a lot of people come here," Claudia Daum, a longtime friend of Hooper's, said Friday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tom Hooper, Father Christmas, keeping the holiday spirit in his new home, after taking a step back after 40 years in Weston, Missouri.

Earlier this year, Hooper took a fall which changed his living situation. Family and friends decided he would next extra assistance. A new life change lead to his retirement portraying Father Christmas in Weston.

"He embodies the essence of what it means to be home for the holidays," said Renz Pros, an owner of The Celtic Ranch a shop in Downtown Weston. “We might be physically losing a figure that's been around for decades. It’s his legacy that keeps going on."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Renz Pros, Owner of The Celtic Ranch boutique

In 40 years as Weston's Father Christmas, he's been featured by Hallmark, landing on the cover page of Better Homes & Garden magazine, and numerous holiday cards.

"We’re all together. The people are all together, they help me with all this. They help me with everything," explained Hooper. "If I was over there today, I’d be teasing everybody I know."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Father Christmas

Father Christmas had a presence year-round in Weston. Leading into the holiday season, he'd often be seen on a park bench whittling toys. Hooper, a former toy maker, was contracted in 1987 following an encounter in the local candy shop. The legend of Father Christmas originated when Hooper put on a red cloak in the candy store. A holiday card designed by photographer Gehrig Fry states, "What happens next was truly wondrous; as if by magic, the toy maker became Father Christmas."

Gehrig Fry Father Christmas portrait

From that moment on, Hooper embodied the familiar Christmas icon.

"Christmas present, Christmas past. Catch the glow and make it last." Hooper said sharing a Christmas wish. "Father Christmas goes along with Santa Claus. I’m doing it for the kids, not the grownups. But you see, I do it for a lot of grownups.”

Each year, Hooper awaits his time to shine around the beginning of November. Oftentimes posing for pictures, passing out candy canes, and performing magic tricks for children. Residents of Weston await Father Christmas's arrival as much as the kids.

Daniella Snowberg/Facebook Father Christmas greeting children in Downtown Weston, Missouri.

“He doesn’t look any different. He’s always looked like Father Christmas!" Rachel Dean says.

She works in the coffee show and now resides in Weston. As a young girl, her family would visit Weston during the holidays. Father Christmas is a fond memory of hers.

"We would always try to find Father Christmas. It was like a scavenger hunt," she said. "It makes me sad. You can't do everything forever."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Downtown Weston, Missouri

Weston residents and visitors are grappling with the idea of a Christmas season without Hooper walking the streets.

"I’m gonna miss him jingling through town. It’s really tough. We just love him. But you know, he’s not gone, he’s here," said Daum.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Claudia Daum, friend of Tom Hooper

Walking down Main Street in Weston, it seems as if every Santa Claus figure resembles Tom Hooper. If you look hard enough, Tom's presence can be found in the windows and on the walls of Weston's downtown businesses.

"He unifies everyone at Christmas time. He makes everybody smile," added Daum. "I think it’s serendipity. He just happened to be here during the right the year at right time and right place. He fit the suit."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Verna Kowertz/Owner Father Christmas on the featured in Better Homes & Gardens magazine in 2002.

“If I could, I’d just stay over there," explained Hooper. "I want to go over there and be myself... I believe I'm still there but I'm confined here right now."

Despite his curcumstances, Hooper hangs on to the hope he'll visit Weston this season. Weston community leaders told KSHB 41, they've hired a traditional Santa Claus figure to fill the physical void.

“I built it up and I’m gonna stay with it forever. When I go in the ground, it’s gonna go with me," added Hooper.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Father Christmas waving to resident neighbors.

Hooper currently resides in an assisted living home. In true Father Christmas fashion, he's already working on securing a new gig with his nurses, neighbors, and youth patrons.

“The lady here is already trying to line me up to be at this place here by the fireplace. It’s going to be a small thing, I think," he said. "Weston is number one for me... There are still ways I can follow through... I'm not by myself because they when I’m over there, I’m over there. If I’m here, I’m still over there.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mel Beverlin, Treasurer of the Weston Chamber of Commerce presents Tom Hooper with a Missouri State Senate Proclamation.

During KSHB's visit to Tom Hooper's home, Mel Beverlin from the Weston Chamber of Commerce presented Father Christmas with a Proclamation gifted by the Missouri State Senate.

Claudia Daum is the owner of Buffalo Ranch Rustic Home Furnishings. She asks for those who have memories and pictures of Father Christmas to send a letter to her business or the Weston Chamber of Commerce. Community members would like to boost Tom's spirits this Christmas.

Letters should be mailed to:

Buffalo Ranch Rustic Home Furnishings

Attn: Father Christmas

417 Main Street

Weston, MO 64098

or

Weston Chamber of Commerce

Attn: Father Christmas

526 Main Street

Weston, MO 64098

