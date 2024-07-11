Kansas Citians feel burden of rent increases amid promising inflation numbers

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues about personal budgeting and everyday spending. You can email her story ideas at abby.dodge@kshb.com.

New inflation data out Thursday showed inflation decreased in June compared to the previous month.

Data within the national Consumer Price Index varied slightly compared to the percent change for customers in the Midwest region , which includes the Kansas City metro area.

Some of the most notable increases for consumers in the region include a 5.9% increase in rent and 3.7% increase in child care/school tuition year over year.

KSHB 41 talked to Shelby Creek outside of an apartment building in Midtown in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was dropping off a friend.

Creek is struggling to find a new home for her and her son after her landlord raised the rent.

She couldn’t afford to pay rent and childcare and the company evicted her.

"There’s nowhere around here that will rent to someone with an eviction," Creek said. “I’ve been looking now for seven months, and I can’t find a single place.”

Creek now lives with her mother while looking for another place to call home.

Other renters in the area said their rent has gone up each year.

"For the most part, I’d say it's a lot of stress going around," Saundra Robert said. "Only increases, not anything staying the same or decreasing or anything like that."

There is some relief at the pump with gas prices down 3.7 percent year over year in the Midwest.

Although prices are up month over month, likely due to summer travel, according to the American Automobile Association.

“Even when gas prices are at their highest, it does not stop us from doing what we are doing. Maybe that’s not true for everyone,” Diana Kuiper said, “You just have to go with the ebb and flow of gas, you just have to."

The Kuiper family bought a new car last month after a disappointing search for a lightly used car.

"In our experience, used cars were outrageously priced," Kuiper said. “That’s why we went new. I was better gas mileage. Better money spent. Interest rate was better."

The Consumer Price Index shows a different story, with a big drop of 9.4% in the price of used cars.

