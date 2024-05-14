Kansas Citians speak on challenges of driving on I-670 as report lists it among deadliest highways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every day, thousands of cars travel on Interstate 670 in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to research done by law firm Anidjar & Levine, it's one of the deadliest stretch of highways in the country.

The law firm used data recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2018-2023.

KSHB 41's Leslie DelasBour spoke with drivers who say navigating the stretch of highway is a challenge.

"It's a like a bottle neck going through there," David Henderson said.

Henderson isn't alone in not liking driving on Interstate 670.

"There's like a split second that you can cut across all four lanes to cut onto 35 north, and people are always going for it," Keenan Nichols said. "So if you see someone coming down that ramp, get ready; they are going for it."

From congestion, to cars flying by, drivers say it's important to pay attention while driving on this 2.81 miles stretch of highway.

"People, when they get past Kansas or Missouri, it's a little loop there, and I think they just kind of free-flow it, and they are not paying attention to what they are doing, and people just collide,” Henderson said.

According to the report, I-670 sees a lot of deadly crashes, with 12 people losing their life from 2018 to 2023.

"That's very sad," Reno Elkins said. "They need to figure out something about it. I don't know. They need to add extra lanes or something, but it's stuff that needs to get done because they gotta get this stuff fixed."

—

