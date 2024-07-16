Kansas Citians weigh in on concerns of political violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, there are concerns of political violence this election year.

Kansas City-area residents weighed in on whether they are now more or less willing to express their political opinions after what happened Saturday.

"If you love your country, you're critical of it. You know you want the best for it,” said Greg Lewis, manager of the Kansas City clothing store RAYGUN.

Lewis' clothing spells out his political views.

But he, like the rest of the country, is looking to find balance between expressing opinions at a time of political violence.

“How does one carry on when something like that shakes the country, on both sides, on such a level?" he said.

Matt Harris, an associate political science professor at Park University, said political violence has consequences for democracy.

“Political violence in the United States has been rising for the last several years,” he said. “For democracy to function, people need to participate.”

A 2023 Pew Research study said most Americans feel negative emotions when thinking about politics, with 65% exhausted and only four percent excited.

"Apathy, I think, is potentially worse," Harris said. "I would hope that people continue to participate and express their views and do so in a way that's peaceful."

But where there’s fear of being torn apart, there’s hope of unity.

"That is on everyone's mind, you know, no matter what side you're on," Lewis said. "There is a way for people to come together and if it is making words on a shirt, then that's what we’ve got to do."

