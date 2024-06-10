Kansas City-area families turn to food pantries as kids are out of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the summer season unfolds, some families in the Kansas City area are increasingly turning to local pantries for assistance, especially with rising food prices and more mouths to feed.

Kimberly Coates is a mother of three who visits the Tiny Pantry Times in Overland Park once a week, relying on its resources to feed her family.

"It helps a lot," Coates said. "I mean it feeds my kids, it feeds me, it feeds my husband."

With her children at home during the summer break, Coates anticipates the need for additional trips to the pantry.

"Food is expensive, and I have three kids — a one-year-old, a four-year-old, and a thirteen-year-old — and they are home from school, so any little bit helps," Coates said.

Coates isn't alone in her concerns.

Pat Powell, a volunteer at Tiny Pantry Times, has observed a surge in visitors since the onset of summer.

"In the summer we go through a lot more beverages, you know, the water, the pop, a lot more kids cereal," Powell said. "You might come for a hour and nobody takes anything, but then you come back in 30 minutes and it’s empty, so we just can’t keep up."

This uptick in demand is not unique to Tiny Pantry Times; other organizations in Kansas City, like the Jewish Family Services (JFS) Pantry, are facing similar pressures.

Zach Sellers, director of pantry operations at JFS, expressed the strain on their resources due to a lack of donations.

"It [the stash] looks full to someone who hasn’t been here before, but this is pretty empty compared to other times during the year," Sellers said.

With fewer donations, Sellers said JFS is having to pay out of pocket to keep shelves stocked.

Seller's said they do it because they don't want any family to go hungry.

"Even though JFS has always been a pillar in the community and we’re wanting to serve people, we’re also in need," he said.

For families like Coates', these pantries serve as a lifeline, offering much-needed support.

"Two days of food, knowing that we’re gonna have a meal… It’s good to have something like the little pantry to hold us off until payday," Coates said.

Both pantries welcome any donations at any time of the year.

