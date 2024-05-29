'It’s going to be great': Overland Park tiny pantry makes big move after traffic troubles

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After considering a move from the front yard of Jennifer Parker’s home for almost a year, the Tiny Pantry Times has a new location at Overland Park Christian Church.

When KSHB 41's Abby Dodge met Parker last year, there was some debate whether the term "tiny" fit the scale of her community service.

The pantry started serving 2,500 pounds of food per month in 2020; now they’re up to 20,000 pounds.

The popularity caused a few traffic jams outside her home.

"Yes, it's a little bit more than we anticipated,” Parker in 2023. "We don't care about us. We care about those people that would be without food if we were not here."

Parker and a crew of people took the pantry off its base and moved it a half mile south Wednesday morning.

The pantry was closed for a few short hours before reopening in its new location.

“People can be fed, our volunteers won’t be stressed, and I will get my house back,” Parker said. “It’s going to be great.”

Parker said she never considered closing down her operation, even when there were complaints from neighbors about traffic congestion. She said the demand remains too high.

“We want to be able to let them breathe a little bit and know this is one less thing they don’t have to worry about,” she said.

You can still drop off donations on the front porch at 7215 W. 71st Street.

The Tiny Pantry Times is now located at 7600 W. 75th Street (on Conser) at the Overland Park Christian Church.

The pantry is looking to double the number of volunteers. Anyone interested can attend a volunteer meeting on Friday, May 31.

You can find more information on the pantry’s website or donate by clicking here .

