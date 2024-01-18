Kansas City homeowner sees cars slide off of Interstate 35; wants MoDOT to add guard rail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 rolls on by in front of Lucas Orozco’s home in Kansas City, Missouri, but he says snowy tire tracks on the hillside aren’t supposed to.

“I mean, look at these tire tracks; they would have come down further if that cement sewer block wasn’t in the way,” he said.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis

Orozco said this week, two cars in one day slid off of the highway into the hill, but it came a little too close for his comfort.

KSHB 41 News staff Hill near Lucas Orozco's home

A video from his ring camera shows a truck sliding down the hill aiming straight for Orozco’s home.

“To see the truck coming down, and sliding down and spinning, it’s a little scary,” he said.

Orozco said it’s happened in previous years too, and provided photos of trucks in the front of his yard.

“Regardless, there is no guard rail,” he said.

That’s what he wants to see — the Missouri Department of Transportation adding a guard rail to the interstate hill that's right in front of his home.

“First thing people say when I show these pictures is, 'Where is the guardrail?' I don’t know. Your guess is as good as mine," he said.

The drive on I-35 near his home shows a gap in the railing just a few hundred feet right from his block.

“I don’t care how this slope was designed or whatever, but I was told stuff rolls downhill," he said. “One day, instead of a car or a truck, it’ll be a semi rolling downhill into my house, and if my kids are playing outside like kids should be able to do on snow days, they will have to run for their lives."

KSHB 41 reached out to MoDOT about adding a guardrail, what it takes, and if it could be done.

MoDOT wasn't able give an answer, but said the local engineer is in touch with Orozco.

“I’m going to keep fighting for it; I know my neighbors want it too," he said. "I plan on being here my whole life; I don’t want to have to worry about my kids."

—