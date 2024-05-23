Kansas City shoppers pleased Target, Aldi are cutting cost of summer staples

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Stores like Aldi and Target recently announced their efforts to lessen the strain of inflation on their customers.

“I’m super excited about that; every little bit helps," said Sharron Richardson, who was out shopping on Thursday. “When you have four kids who all need everything to start the summer, it’s just a big benefit for my family.”

Target said it plans to lower the price on 5,000 items throughout its stores, with a focus on everyday items like meat, milk and diapers.

The "new lowest price” changes are marked with red signage in stores.

Carly Timba, a store director at a Target in the Northland, said the changes are permanent.

“As a mom, I know it’s super important to stretch the budget as far as we can, and Target is making a big move to save our guests millions of dollars all throughout the store," Timba said.

Shoppers told me they’ve noticed the big red signs popping up across the store and hoping to see savings at other stores too.

“I mean, it’s great," said Wendi Bridges, who was shopping at Target on Thursday. “I’m fixing to head to Price Chopper too, so hopefully they get the hint.”

Aldi is another chain making changes this season. The store is decreasing prices on 250 items until Labor Day.

Shoppers outside of Aldi said the change makes them feel valued at the checkout.

“That they think of the little people,” said shopper Cynthia Aikens. “Hopefully I’ll get to buy more.”

Both Target and Aldi expect consumer savings to be in the millions.

