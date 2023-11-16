Kansas City students use revamped DeBruce Foundation online tools to jump start career path

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A good job interview requires a strong resume, with even stronger language. Students with Northland CAPS are learning that firsthand through mock interviews.

"It can be very overwhelming to think of," said high school senior Chelsea Trieu.

The age old question that continues to stress students out: what do you want to be when you grow up? But thanks to the DeBruce Foundation, they're helping students answer that question.

The non-profit organization offers a free, online quiz where you can find what your top strengths are: the Agile Work Profiler.

"My top three are serving and caring, innovating, and then developing others, and so they’ll give you strong words to kind of use based off those agilities," Trieu said.

You can then find the best career for you based on those agilities through the Career Explorer Tools. In Trieu's case, she used it to help write her resume, and better describe her strengths and weaknesses, which also comes in handy during interviews.

"It kind of gives them a good first impression and helps me get to the opportunities I want to be at," Trieu said.

These tools have always been available, but now they're more accessible. By making it more mobile friendly, the hope is that students are more likely to use them. Less scrolling through social media, and more creating a road map for the future.

At the DeBruce Foundation, Leigh Anne Taylor Knight stresses when kids know they're skills, they're more likely to explore the career field.

"It increases their confidence," she said. "They’re, like, 17% more likely to believe that they can overcome the barriers from where they are to the future career they want to have."

Right now, Treiu's resume includes mentor to younger students.

"I understand like where they’re coming from and, kinda like, what they’re going through," Trieu said.

She's sharing the tools she's used to get to where she is today, and where she wants to be down the road.

"I know that I’m working towards something that I’m going to enjoy and going to be good at," Trieu said.

—