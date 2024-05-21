Kansas City woman explains how Project Homeless Connect changed her life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lola Love's hair isn't just a fashion statement, it's a testament to her journey.

Each month, her hair color tells a different story. This month, it's blue, symbolizing truth and her emergence into her true identity.

At only 22 years old, Love said she has endured significant domestic abuse.

She found hope and assistance through Project Homeless Connect , an initiative offering immediate help to those experiencing homelessness.

A year after first finding refuge there, Love now owns her own apartment, has graduated college, and is reveling in her newfound independence.

"I'm just a whole new version of myself, creating a new story and beginning," Love said. "My inner child, after a lot of healing, is very proud and hopeful. She wears the hair color she wants, she dresses the way she wants."

Emma Brooke co-founded Project Homeless Connect Kansas City a decade ago. It provides vital services including medical, legal, and dental aid.

"It really can serve as that catalyst, that moment that gives them sort of the energy and the hope, and the enthusiasm to take the next step in their journey," Brooke said.

For Love, giving back is the next step. She now volunteers at the very event that helped her transform her life.

"I feel like a boss right now being able to help people and transition from the person who always needs help to actually helping," Love said.

As she continues to evolve, her hair serves as a symbol of her empowerment.

"Leaving behind a story that’s always been dictated by others, but that I get to actually write my own this time," Love said.

—