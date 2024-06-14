Kansas lawmakers consider use of sports betting revenue to attract Chiefs, Royals to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Sports betting and lottery revenue in Kansas could play a big role in the future of the Chiefs and Royals.

Where the Royals and Chiefs will call home after 2031 is up in the air.

Kansas legislators are hoping to use a relatively new revenue stream, STAR Bonds, to fund a move across the state line.

"It’s better for Kansas," Shawn Blancho said. "I’m a Kansas resident, so sure. Let’s bring them on over."

KSHB 41 News staff Shawn Blancho

Some legislators want to make a change, allowing the state to issue bonds against future sports betting and Kansas Lottery revenue.

When Kansas legalized sports betting, the state set up a fund to attract major sports teams with the money it makes from betting.

That fund will have $36.5 million by the 2026 budget year.

"The state of Kansas, it’s smart on their part," Christian Chigbogu said. "Just because sports betting, they are making a lot of money, a ton of money."

KSHB 41 News staff Christian Chigbogu

By 2031, which is when these leases are up, the fund could have $100 million or more.

As people in Kansas continue to bet, one lawmaker at the center of this discussion predicts betting and lottery revenues could make $25-27 million a year.

For most Kansas Citians, the battle over which state is called home is a spectator sport.

“It will be fun to see what happens,” Chigbogu said.

Lawmakers plan to debate the proposition next week at the legislature’s special session.

—