What’s on schedule in Kansas next week to help attract the Chiefs, Royals to the state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas lawmakers convene in Topeka next week for a special legislative session, they plan to discuss ways to modify STAR Bonds to attract the Chiefs and/or Royals to relocate to the state.

Ever since voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a public financing plan in April that would’ve kept both professional sports teams in the county, team leaders have been exploring options, including moving.

Kansas leaders are throwing their name in the hat, and Chiefs leadership has noticed .

The state has an economic tool called STAR Bonds, sales tax and revenue bonds.

It allows municipalities to use sales tax generated at new tourist attractions to pay off bonds used to fund the construction of the attraction. The Kansas Speedway was the first destination to use STAR bonds.

A group of legislators plans to introduce a bill during the special session to modify STAR bonds in a way to make them more appealing to a team like the Chiefs or Royals.

On Monday, June 17, the commerce committees for both the House and Senate will host a joint meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the capitol.

The group will formally introduce the details of its STAR bond proposal at this time.

Legislators will listen to testimony from economists, advocates and citizens during the committee meeting.

Kansas Rep. Sean Tarwater

“We will meet for as long as it takes for everyone to weigh in. So we’re expecting to be there for several hours,” Kansas Rep. Sean Tarwater, who chairs the House Commerce Committee, said.

On Tuesday, June 18, the full legislature will begin its special session. Leaders want to complete the entire session in one day.

Their primary goal is to pass a new law lowering income taxes, but hope to address STAR bonds afterward.

“If we don’t get a good negotiation on a good tax relief plan for Kansans, we’re not going to do anything on the STAR bond bill,” Tarwater said.

Assuming the legislature passes a STAR bond bill, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has the power to veto the bill, sign the bill, or allow the bill to become law without her signature.

The leases for the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri expire in January 2031.

This week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state will “be in the game” when it comes to offering the teams deals.

