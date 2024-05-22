KCK man still waiting for power to be restored after weekend storms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One homeowner in Kansas City, Kansas, says he just wants transparency on when his power will be restored.

"It's literally kind of leaving us in the dark," said Ryan Toms, a KCK resident.

Toms says hes been looking at broken limbs and down power lines since Sunday's severe weather.

"The house gets into the upper 80s now, and I just have to open the windows when I can and try to make it consistent," he said.

Without power for the last two days, he was worried when storms made their way across the Kansas City area on Tuesday.

"I'm just hoping it doesn't make things worse, but like I said, there is no telling when things are going to get better," Toms said. "I've barely seen anyone working around here, and it's been two days, and I don't know when it's going to be fixed from here on out."

KSHB 41 reached out to Kansas City Board of Public Utilities about Toms' concerns.

BPU said in a statement that like Toms, there are still many KCK residents without power, but restoration efforts continue.

"Our crews are aware of the outage. Unfortunately, we cannot provide outage estimates as we never know what issues our crews can run into in the field," Nick Moreno, a spokesperson for BPU, said in a statement. "Our outage mailbox is constantly monitored by staff and relayed to our crews. One of our crew members was also on-site and said he spoke to the customer. He made him aware that we cannot provide estimates due to the nature of the situation."

Still, Toms is hoping for a little light at the end of the tunnel soon.

“I'd like to see more urgency in this kind of a crisis," Toms said. "Yeah, I can live with it, but I'm sure other people would want or need the energy more than I do."

—

