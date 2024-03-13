Lost Wax Band representing Kansas City in new reality competition series from Magnolia Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is in the national spotlight once again.

This time as the backdrop for a new reality competition series "Second Chance Stage" that’s being filmed at the Music Hall Saturday through Wednesday.

It features some local talent, like Lost Wax Band, who have been practicing for a few weeks now.

They were asked to be house band at last year's NFL Draft, and they're doing the same for this competition show.

"The producer actually did queer eye in Kansas City," said Chris Davis, band director for Lost Wax Band. "She fell in love with Kansas City, with the vibe and the DNA."

"Second Chance Stage" is a mix of "So You Think You Can Dance" and "American Idol."

Thirty contestants from around the United States compete in front of secret celebrity judges and a live audience for a second chance at stardom.

"It’s a variety," Davis said. "It’s not just music, it’s all over the place."

Davis said he's been working with each contestant about their act, how they're performing, and coaching them through the process.

"To meet with these artists and see that gleam in their eye of, 'I can’t believe I’m getting ready to do this,' and to kind of rally behind them, and support them, and get them ready for this moment has been rewarding," Davis said.

With the few years we've had, you can say Kansas City is getting it's second chance, too.

"The welcoming nature and the blue collar, meets big city kind of vibe that we have here," Davis said. "They’re really trying to get Kansas City’s lifeblood into the show because they have fallen and love with what the city is to it’s core."

Another KC local, Ashton Martin, is a DJ and emcee for the show.

He said he's watched the city grow, and said it's people deserve recognition.

"Instead of being a flyover state, now we’re a destination," Martin said. "It shows our authenticity and what we really truly have as talent in the talent pool in KC."

"Second Chance Stage" is yet another great opportunity, opening doors for the contestants, Lost Wax Band, and Kansas City.

"I think that the secrets out on Kansas City," Davis said.

The live taping for the show start Saturday, March 16, at the Music Hall and runs through Wednesday, March 20.

The finale will be taped at the Midland Theater on March 26.

If you'd like to be a part of the live audience, visit Lost Wax Band's website for details.

—

