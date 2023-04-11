Kansas City’s 'Lost Wax' chosen as NFL Draft House Band

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The sounds outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, are accompanied by the clanking of hammers and heavy machinery.

In just a few short weeks, sounds of the local band Lost Wax, serving as the house band for the NFL Draft, will fill downtown.

“This is pretty amazing. A once in a lifetime opportunity and we’re just so excited,” said Lost Wax band leader Eboni Fondren. “I think it’s kind of a dream meets reality — what you do for a living, meets an opportunity to do this great thing in the city that you live in and that you love.”

The mash-up party band fuses songs from various decades into one cohesive dance through time.

“I mean, we were just prime for the picking — we are right here,” said band leader Shelby Winfrey. “In case you need a party band that does exactly what you need in the city you are having the draft in, we’re it. Don’t look anywhere else. There is no need to look anywhere else. We are the band and it feels surreal that we got picked.”

The excitement for their “once in a lifetime” experience floated through the air during the band’s most recent music video shoot.

The band is eagerly producing content to drop leading up to the draft.

“As much as you don’t think this is ever going to happen to you, I couldn’t think of a better group of people that are more prepared and ready for this situation,” said band leader Patrick Woolam. “That’s our game plan for this year — we’re just going to attack everybody with everything that we got and it’s Lost Wax. Everyone in this town knows when we come to do a show, we come to party. And this is the biggest party we’ve ever thrown so get ready for that.”

Lost Wax will perform each day during the three day event, starting April 27.

