LOT J | Kansas City Chiefs super fans, tailgating community plan fundraisers for shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tailgating is a special tradition of attending Kansas City games, with some fans developing friendships with those tailgating near by.

That's the case for Josh Wilson, a member of the "Chop it up Travel Club" that's based in Lot J at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wilson says Wednesday's shooting left him and others wondering how they can help.

“The shooting tarnished the entire day, not just for the fans, but the players, for everyone who was there,” Wilson said. “My initial reaction was I was mad, I was super mad. Knock on wood we win another Super Bowl, but do you do a parade?” said Wilson. “I don’t know if we can responsibly say yeah we're doing another parade.”

He’s a member of a massive tailgate community, Lot J, that a group of friends started including Joshua Wahba, a group that rallies around each other just as much as they do the team.

“I know it sounds super, super cheesy but it’s a family,” Wilson said.

Yesterday, a member of that group lost the glue to their family, Lisa Lopez-Gavin.

Wilson is helping plan fundraising events at Il Lazzerone in the River Market for victims shot this weekend.

“Don’t just sit there and take it when bad things happen, you can either sit there and be like this is horrible, or you can try to take back some of what was taken,” said Wilson.

Sidney Young, a member of 'Lot J' tailgate group who was at the parade says it’s what’s needed right now.

“I’m so thankful they have such a big heart, I know they want to do something for the Lopez family and one of our own is in Lot J, that was his family member and my heart breaks for them,” she said.

“I think there is a comeback, we can rally around our people,” she said.

More info on this weekend's fundraisers, will be found online.

